Meghan Markle reaches out to lawyers amid divorce speculations

Meghan Markle has reportedly approached her lawyers amid divorce speculations after six years of marriage with Prince Harry.

This has been reported by the Radar Online, citing insiders, days after claims Meghan’s team is shopping a tell-all book about life "post-divorce."

The insider told the Radar, Meghan Markle has allegedly instructed her lawyers to seek a financial arrangement to Sarah Ferguson's when the Duchess of York divorced Harry's uncle Prince Andrew in 1996.

However, the sources also disclosed the duchess demands, claiming: "Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title."

"She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money," the insider added.

The source went on claiming on the possibility of divorce and her life without Prince Harry, saying "Meghan will make a deal to protect herself."

The Radar Online published the news with title: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DIVORCE Bombshell: How Duchess Has Secretly 'Made Split Deal' — As She Demands Cash, Royal Title and Property!”