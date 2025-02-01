MrBeast raises question on popularity of ‘Beast Games’

MrBeast just inquired over the Rotten Tomatoes’ scoring for his Beast Games.

Comparing the ratings he received from his fans of the recently released series, which became Prime’s most-watched unscripted series, since its premiere in December 2024, he questioned the low ratings given on the platform of Rotten Tomatoes.

Even though the platform’s Popcornmeter gave the series a 90% but critics were not very enthusiastic when it came to reviewing the Beast Games, with one critic calling it as “compelling as picking a scab.”

Receiving only a 13% rating from the critics, despite the show becoming number one in 82 countries after 26 hours of its release, MrBeast took to his X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Audiences rated Beast Games 90% but 8 critics rated it 13%.. why the large gap.”

A fan backed up one of the biggest YouTuber content creators and commented that the critics may just have not watched the show and blindly issued their ratings.

MrBeast replied back, “Yeah, they didn’t even watch the show before leaving the ratings lol.”

With only two more episodes left to be released before the five-million-dollar winner is revealed, many fans have remained all praises of the Beast Games.

On his Instagram post, one supporter called the program, “Intense, emotional, wild,” while another told MrBeast, “Next level stuff, man.”