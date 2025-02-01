Lily Collins reveals rare truth about her recovery from eating disorder

Lily Collins has credited her desire to have children as a key motivator in her recovery from an eating disorder.

The Emily in Paris star recently welcomed her daughter, Tove Jane, via surrogate with her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell.

According to Daily Mail, Collins has previously spoken openly about her struggles with an eating disorder and revealed in a 2017 interview that her wish to start a family played a crucial role in her decision to seek help.

In regards to this, she shared with US Weekly at that time, "My reason to finally start talking about [my eating disorder] was the moment I realized I wanted a family. I didn’t want this to be something I bring into that."

Moreover, the actress has long been candid about her past struggles, explaining that she battled with body image issues as a teenager.

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she admitted she once equated perfection with body shape but later realized, “Perfection doesn’t exist, and my priorities have shifted because I want a family one day.”

Additionally, Collins, who portrayed a character with anorexia in the 2017 Netflix film To the Bone, has previously described herself as being in a continuous journey of recovery, saying she no longer lets the disorder control her.

As per the publication, the actress announced the birth of her first child on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message thanking her surrogate and posting a photo of baby Tove in a floral bonnet as she wrote, "Words will never express our endless gratitude.”

Furthermore, Collins and McDowell, who tied the knot in September 2021, reportedly kept their surrogacy journey private until after Tove’s birth in Northern California.