Ruth Langsford reveals shocking truth behind her weight loss

Ruth Langsford makes shocking revelation about her recent weight loss, ageing and surgery plans post split from Eamonn Holmes

February 01, 2025

Television presenter Ruth Langsford opened up about the emotional toll of her divorce from Eamonn Holmes, revealing that the split contributed to her recent weight loss.

In an interview with Woman&Home, the Loose Women panelist discussed her feelings on ageing, weight changes, and her possible plans for cosmetic surgery.

While reflecting on her breakup after 27 years together and 14 years of marriage, Langsford admitted that the difficult period played a role in her shedding pounds.

She also credited hormonal changes, noting that a recent check-up showed she was nearing the end of menopause.

According to Daily Mail, Langsford, who has often spoken candidly about body image, recalled a recent social media comment that criticized her appearance.

While she tries not to dwell on ageing, she admitted that she sometimes struggles with self-perception and has considered procedures such as a neck or chin lift in the future.

Furthermore, while speaking on Loose Women last year, she humorously acknowledged the visible effects of aging, remarking that everything had "drooped and sagged" since turning 60.

Despite her concerns, she remains an advocate for body confidence while balancing personal insecurities, as per the publication.

