Miles Teller opens up on aftermath of losing home to LA fires

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh are dealing with the aftermath of their LA home burning down

Miles Teller is opening up about losing his home due to the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month.

Teller confessed that it’s a tricky situation and noted that he and his wife Keleigh are trying their best not to let the ordeal overwhelm them.

During his interview with Extra TV to promote his upcoming film The Gorge, he said, “We’re doing okay. This is, honestly, this is a nice distraction. It’s just tricky.”

He went on to gush over his wife’s support during these challenging times.

“I think every day you’re just kind of figuring things out a little more each day, and I’m lucky that I have a really wonderful life partner to go through this with,” he said.

On January 10, Keleigh shared the sad news of their home burning down with her Instagram following.

The post contained two photos, the first showing the couple evacuating the home, and the second of the home completely burned down when they returned.

Alongside the images, Keleigh wrote a heartfelt note to everyone in the area: “To everyone reaching out I can’t thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I’ll never forget them. Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, Pacific Palisades I love you beyond measure you are a little slice of heaven, we will come back stronger than ever.”

She added, “If you’re in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can. I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out. (teary eyed and broken heart emojis) there are no words. THANK YOU to the first responders fighting.”

Miles Teller and Keleigh have been married since September 1, 2019.