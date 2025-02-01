White House hits back at Selena Gomez 'crying' video

The White House, under Donald Trump’s presidency, has hit back at Selena Gomez for calling out his policy of deporting undocumented immigrants.



On social media, the administration shared a video titled Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn’t Cry for Our Daughters.

In the clip, three women whose children were allegedly killed by illegal immigrants were featured.

They reacted to the Grammy-nominated singer's earlier video in which she broke out in tears on the mass deportations.

“Seeing that video, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually genuine and real because she’s an actress,” Alexis Nungaray said as her reaction was edited alongside the Wolves hitmaker’s crying footage.

“I am so happy that Trump won. I’m so glad that this is one of the first bills to help with immigration,” Tammy Nobles added.

“I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness,” Patty Morin noted.

In the wake of political backlash, Selena deleted the video, but members of the Republican party hit out at her for criticising the anti-immigration policies they, along with Trump, believed is necessary for the US.