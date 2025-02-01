Kim Kardashian suffers loss of loved one: 'Difficult to process'

Kim Kardashian is going through a tough time after losing someone really close to her

Kim Kardashian has lost a dear childhood friend from her “lifer” group.

Lindsay May recently died after a long battle with cancer, per Daily Mail.

“It's been really hard on Kim because she had known Lindsay since she was a child growing up in Beverly Hills,” a source told the outlet.

“They are only in their forties, not their nineties, so it is difficult to process. Kim has found comfort with her circle of friends, which she calls her ‘lifers’ and with her sisters who knew Lindsay,” the mole added.

Kim’s gang of six includes Allison, Simone, Zoe, Lindsay, Sarah, Ashley.

On January 5, Simone took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to mourn her friend.

She wrote: “The last 2 months have been a blur. Here’s what I have to show for all of it. in no particular order. My world stopped on Nov 2nd. you took a little of me with you, but thank God I took some of you. a beautiful sunset took on a whole new meaning. reminisced a lot and the 90s were f***ing fun…”

Kim Kardashian penned an emotional comment, writing: “I felt this so deep. I love you so much.” Her sister Kourtney added, “This made me cry. I love you.