Bella Thorne on lingering trauma of suffering sexual abuse as child

Bella Thorne is opening up on how she has worked through the trauma of abuse

Bella Thorne is opening up on moving on from the anger about being sexually abused in her childhood.

Thorne has revealed that she was abused from the age of 6 to the age of 14.

“Because of my past, I was just an angry little girl for so long,” she reflected in a conversation with Life & Style. “But I’ve done a lot of work on myself and changed so much. I’ve honed in on the kind of work I really want to do, and that has brought a lot of happiness into my life that I didn’t have before.”

When asked how she has worked through her issues, she explained: “We’re always our own worst critic, right? You can get yourself into a spiral. My therapist shared this trick to distract the mind with the body. Pick up an object. Like, I have this pen. I’m going to pick it up and put it down, pick it up again and put it down. And for a moment, that stops the [negative] thought process. And can focus even more on things that then it’s your choice to go back to that bad habit or move forward. It’s also been helpful for when I get stuck on things creatively.

She also revealed how therapy has helped her grow, saying, “I’m working on boundaries. I have never understood when somebody is crossing one with you, how to react appropriately and to still move forward in a nice way.”

She added: “And also, as a director, to create boundaries on set for a really comfortable, safe work environment so that everybody can do their best job. Because when you’re scared or you feel like you can’t speak up, that is when mistakes are made.”

Bella Thorne is making her feature directorial debut with Color Your Hurt, which is based on a true story of a gay boy growing up in the Bible Belt.