Will Ferrell reveals wedding practice he considers 'rude'

Will Ferrell has pointed out which wedding practices he despises.

Ferrell discussed his wedding reception preferences while promoting his latest film You're Cordially Invited with castmate Reese Witherspoon.

While talking to BuzzFeed UK, the Elf star was asked which practice should be banned from weddings, he replied: “Cash bar. That's rude.”

At a cash bar, wedding guests have to buy their own drinks. The opposite is an open bar where the wedding hosts cover the costs of the drinks.

Witherspoon chimed in, agreeing with the Daddy’s Home actor, “That's in really poor taste.”

Ferrell then noted that not having enough food for the guests is also something he dislikes and said that it happened during one of his friends’ weddings.

He labelled the lack of food “not good” and added “That's a real no-no.”

Another thing he listed in his dislikes are macarena lines at wedding ceremonies.

During a recent interview with This Morning, Ferrell recalled a prank he did during a friend's wedding.

“I have a friend who asked if I would stand up and object, so I did. I stood up, in that moment where they're like, ‘Does anyone object?’ I said ‘I do! I love you Carol! Please, take me back!’”

He then realized that he’d used the wrong name, “My friend, the groom, said, ‘This isn't Carol, it's Susan.’”

“And I went, ‘Oh, sorry,’ and I sat back down. No one really laughed, except he laughed. So the joke didn't quite land,” Will admitted.

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon’s You're Cordially Invited is now streaming on Amazon Prime.