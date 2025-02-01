Inside Kaia Gerber's romance with Lewis Pullman after Austin Butler split

Kaia Gerber dated Austin Butler for three years before dating Lewis Pullman

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman’s romance may seem like it began too soon after her split from actor Austin Butler, but that’s not the case, per a source.

“Kaia and Lewis have actually been together for a while now,” a mole told Us Weekly. “They started dating in early December [2024]. They kept it under wraps until the news of her and Austin’s split came out.”

They claimed: “Kaia and Austin have been broken up since October.”

Kaia and Oscar nominee Butler were in a relationship for three years. Rumors about their breakup emerged earlier this month.

“In early December, Kaia and Lewis started seriously hanging out and were seen all around L.A., but mostly on the east side,” the source shared.

“Kaia would make sure to be in a hat to try and be unnoticed, but they would be at their favorite restaurants, bars and clubs, holding hands and showing PDA. They were just frequenting crowds that didn’t really know them,” they continued.

“They run in the same circle and have similar friend groups, and that’s how they were introduced,” the insider added.

They also noted that Kaia is happy as this new relationship feels “very natural and relaxed.”

They added: "Kaia likes that this relationship feels low-pressure and that Lewis is a very low-key guy.”

“They have a lot of chemistry and a very easygoing relationship. She’s really happy and feels like she can be herself,” the insider shared. “There’s no pressure to be an A-list couple like there was in her past relationships.”

Before Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber dated Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.