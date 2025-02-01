Photo: Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller growing jealous of Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly gotten closer than ever.

Ben Affleck’s marital woes have reportedly forced him to lean on former wife Jennifer Garner, as per the latest findings of Page Six.

However, Ben’s continuous presence in their lives is reportedly unappreciated by John Miller, who is now dating Jennifer Garner.

Reportedly, the CEO of CaliBurger has started to “feel like a third wheel” whenever the Gone Girl actor is around.

It is worth noting that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck also spent the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays together.

At that time, it was reported that "Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas.”

“It's all for the kids,” a PEOPLE Magazine source dished and noted, “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."

Now, the Page Six insider told the outlet about John that “he doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben.”

“But at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship,” he concluded.