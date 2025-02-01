 
Geo News

Meghan Markle plans to secure shocking terms after Prince Harry divorce

Shocking demands of Meghan Markle after divorce from Prince Harry revealed

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Meghan Markle can slap Prince Harry with divorce anytime soon
Meghan Markle can 'slap' Prince Harry with 'divorce' anytime soon

Meghan Markle has already made a post Prince Harry divorce "deal."

Just a few weeks after shocking claims of a "post-Harry divorce" book, insiders have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is preparing for a potential split from King Charles' youngest son.

Sources recently made astonishing claims to Radaronline.com, revealing that “Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title."

As per insiders Meghan has demanded a significant financial settlement, property, and to keep her royal title, similar to what Sarah Ferguson received when she divorced Prince Andrew in 1996. “She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money.”

“Meghan will make a deal to protect herself,” the source adds.

They went on to add that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable."

With previous reports highlighting Meghan's strong stance on being treated with respect, the insider claims that until now "Harry takes her ultimatum very seriously – he knows that if he ever crosses that line again, she'll slap him with a divorce."

Adam Levine reveals best thing in world for him: 'It's just this amazing'
Adam Levine reveals best thing in world for him: 'It's just this amazing'
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller growing jealous of Ben Affleck: Source
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller growing jealous of Ben Affleck: Source
Inside Christina Haack's special bond with Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek
Inside Christina Haack's special bond with Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek
Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit to meet Beatrice will sow seeds of discord
Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit to meet Beatrice will sow seeds of discord
Will Ferrell reveals wedding practice he considers 'rude' video
Will Ferrell reveals wedding practice he considers 'rude'
Kevin Costner to hurt ex Christine Baumgartner in rare way: Report
Kevin Costner to hurt ex Christine Baumgartner in rare way: Report
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson stirs major drama with shocking claim
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson stirs major drama with shocking claim
David, Victoria Beckham's son Romeo spotted with new girlfriend
David, Victoria Beckham's son Romeo spotted with new girlfriend