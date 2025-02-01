Meghan Markle plans to secure shocking terms after Prince Harry divorce

Meghan Markle can 'slap' Prince Harry with 'divorce' anytime soon

Meghan Markle has already made a post Prince Harry divorce "deal."

Just a few weeks after shocking claims of a "post-Harry divorce" book, insiders have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is preparing for a potential split from King Charles' youngest son.

Sources recently made astonishing claims to Radaronline.com, revealing that “Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title."

As per insiders Meghan has demanded a significant financial settlement, property, and to keep her royal title, similar to what Sarah Ferguson received when she divorced Prince Andrew in 1996. “She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money.”

“Meghan will make a deal to protect herself,” the source adds.

They went on to add that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable."

With previous reports highlighting Meghan's strong stance on being treated with respect, the insider claims that until now "Harry takes her ultimatum very seriously – he knows that if he ever crosses that line again, she'll slap him with a divorce."