Adam levine shares his kids' true feelings for 'Maroon 5'

The frontman of Maroon 5, Adam Levine, recently got candid and shared what his children feel about his band.

Conversing with PEOPLE magazine before his return to The Voice, the 45-year-old shared that his three kids, daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace and a 2-year-old son, enjoy going to his live shows and listening to his band's music.

The father of three said, "They love the shows and they know everything. They know every single song I've ever written in my life, and they know the whole catalog."

"Basically their world is Olivia Rodrigo and Maroon 5. That's the world they're living in. So I'm cool with that. I don't know how long that's going to last, but I'll enjoy it every step of the way,” he added.

Moving forward, Levine, who shares his children with his wife of 10 years, Behati Prinsloo, admitted that fatherhood has "softened" him.

The Memories crooner stated, "I cry every day. I feel like I've also kind of always been pretty keyed in with my emotions.”

"And I'm more tired," Adam Levine jokingly said.