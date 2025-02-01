Major update about upcoming 'Werwulf' revealed

After Nosferatu, Robert Eggers is going to do something remarkable in the upcoming Werwulf.

His cinematographer Jarin Blaschke teased that they are making a werewolf that has appeared before on the big screen.

"Yeah, we're doing it now," he said in an interview with Den of Geek. "I can't tell you a thing. But it's something that's not been done before that I'm aware of or not done in this way. So [we're] just going to test it and see if it works."

Werwulf's official logline reads, "The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English. Initially, Eggers was planning on shooting the feature in black and white, but that is no longer the case."

"Suffice to say that considering the setting and the dialect, Eggers is promising another deep dive into a muddy, costumed, and violent time period consistent with his oeuvre which has earned him a loyal film following," it added.

Robert, meanwhile, in a recent interview, opened up about his passion for period dramas.

"The idea of having to photograph a car makes me ill. And the idea of photographing a cellphone is just death. And to make a contemporary story you have to photograph a cellphone, it's just how life is, so no," the director told Rotten Tomatoes.