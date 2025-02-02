Christopher Nolan’s next film gets major update

The Odyssey, the upcoming movie by Christopher Nolan, has announced another round of new casting.

This time in the star-studded ensemble, THR reported that Bill Irwin, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and Samantha Morton have joined.

This announcement comes on the heels of another key casting, which includes Benny Safdie, who plays physicist Edward Teller in Oppenheimer.

Along with him, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal have been confirmed for casting film.

Previously, Universal Pictures revealed the movie is based on the poem by Homer and described it as a "mythic action epic shot across the world across the world using brand new Imax film technology."

In the meantime, Variety reported a part of the film would be filmed in Sicily, Favignana, known as "goat island" for subject accuracy because scholars believed it is where Homer imagined the landing of Odysseus.



The shooting of The Odyssey will begin in February 2025 and is set to hit the theatres on July 17, 2026.

