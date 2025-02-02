Katy Perry breaks silence on negative reviews of album '143'

Katy Perry has recently shared some valuable advice she received from her therapist.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Katy got candid about dealing with criticism and shared advice on how to handle negative album reviews.

The singer said, "You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad."

She went on to add that "My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself."

Speaking about her album 143, Katy expressed her hope that it becomes "the soundtrack for anyone's life."

Katy explained, "I created this album out of a real shift in my life when I became a mother, and I really tapped into that feminine divine energy. The messages on it are celebratory. They're about love."

Additionally, Katy also discussed past controversies, including her continued collaboration with producer Dr. Luke, saying, "I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me."

"The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience."

This comes as Katy Perry is gearing up for her Lifetimes Tour, which is scheduled to kick off on May 7 in Houston, Texas.