Prince William, Kate are breaking cycle to avoid ‘reaching a point'

February 02, 2025
Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to turn around the Royal work ethic with their new approach.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are all trying to strike a work life balance, are branded different from other senior Royals including Princess Anne.
Royal reporters Cameron Walker and Bronte Coy spoke to Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: "Obviously, the late Queenwent on till her last moments, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh - I think he was 96 when he retired in 2017, so he was incredibly old.
"Princess Anne really takes after her father and is, as we know, a very hard working member of the Royal Family.
"She's consistently at the top of the number of royal engagements each year.”
"I thought, my goodness, can she have a break? She's in her nineties, please, she's got Covid," Bronte then said of Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking about the Waleses, Bronte said: "There's been a lot of that from the Royals after the past year - they've all sort of reached that point, and yeah, it's a good mentality to have at the end of it."