 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate are breaking cycle to avoid ‘reaching a point'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are changing patterns around their of working

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to turn around the Royal work ethic with their new approach.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are all trying to strike a work life balance, are branded different from other senior Royals including Princess Anne.

Royal reporters Cameron Walker and Bronte Coy spoke to Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: "Obviously, the late Queenwent on till her last moments, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh - I think he was 96 when he retired in 2017, so he was incredibly old.

"Princess Anne really takes after her father and is, as we know, a very hard working member of the Royal Family.

"She's consistently at the top of the number of royal engagements each year.”

"I thought, my goodness, can she have a break? She's in her nineties, please, she's got Covid," Bronte then said of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about the Waleses, Bronte said: "There's been a lot of that from the Royals after the past year - they've all sort of reached that point, and yeah, it's a good mentality to have at the end of it."

What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview video
What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively video
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively
Antonio Banderas all praises for 'the man' his daughter Stella is marrying
Antonio Banderas all praises for 'the man' his daughter Stella is marrying
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'
Kate Middleton worried about ‘hugely important' matter of public concern video
Kate Middleton worried about ‘hugely important' matter of public concern
Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'
Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'
Darius Rucker asks critics to not twist his move to London
Darius Rucker asks critics to not twist his move to London