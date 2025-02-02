Prince William, Kate are breaking cycle to avoid ‘reaching a point'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to turn around the Royal work ethic with their new approach.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are all trying to strike a work life balance, are branded different from other senior Royals including Princess Anne.

Royal reporters Cameron Walker and Bronte Coy spoke to Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: "Obviously, the late Queenwent on till her last moments, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh - I think he was 96 when he retired in 2017, so he was incredibly old.

"Princess Anne really takes after her father and is, as we know, a very hard working member of the Royal Family.

"She's consistently at the top of the number of royal engagements each year.”

"I thought, my goodness, can she have a break? She's in her nineties, please, she's got Covid," Bronte then said of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about the Waleses, Bronte said: "There's been a lot of that from the Royals after the past year - they've all sort of reached that point, and yeah, it's a good mentality to have at the end of it."