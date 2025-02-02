Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'

A sequel film to Community is in the works, and Alison Brie, who played Annie Edison, said she binge-watched the sitcom to prepare for the role.



"I was having a meeting with [series creator] Dan Harmon, and we were talking about the Community movie, and I wanted to rewatch some classic Annie episodes, so I did, and they were great," she said in an interview with People.

Alison previously revealed the talks of bringing the NBC series to the big screen. "There's been movement. There's been some talks. People are talking, and certain things — wheels are turning," she said on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast at the time.

Following this, another star of Community, Joel McHale, said in an interview with GQ that the movie "hasn't been shot yet" — but "we have the money, and that's a huge step."

"And hopefully, people still want to see it. And Peacock's paying for it. And so I can't wait to do it. I'll say vaguely next year. How about that?" he shared.