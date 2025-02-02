 
Geo News

Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'

Alison Brie reflects on her 'Community' role ahead of the sequel role

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Alison Brie gets honest about Community
Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'

A sequel film to Community is in the works, and Alison Brie, who played Annie Edison, said she binge-watched the sitcom to prepare for the role.

"I was having a meeting with [series creator] Dan Harmon, and we were talking about the Community movie, and I wanted to rewatch some classic Annie episodes, so I did, and they were great," she said in an interview with People.

Alison previously revealed the talks of bringing the NBC series to the big screen. "There's been movement. There's been some talks. People are talking, and certain things — wheels are turning," she said on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast at the time.

Following this, another star of Community, Joel McHale, said in an interview with GQ that the movie "hasn't been shot yet" — but "we have the money, and that's a huge step."  

"And hopefully, people still want to see it. And Peacock's paying for it. And so I can't wait to do it. I'll say vaguely next year. How about that?" he shared.

Kate Middleton is going through ‘harder' time with Royal duties: Princess Anne video
Kate Middleton is going through ‘harder' time with Royal duties: Princess Anne
Christopher Nolan's next film gets major update
Christopher Nolan's next film gets major update
Megan Fox's self respect keeping her from reuniting with MGK: Report
Megan Fox's self respect keeping her from reuniting with MGK: Report
Katy Perry breaks silence on negative reviews of album '143'
Katy Perry breaks silence on negative reviews of album '143'
Meghan Trainor spills her 'go-to' secret for tough days
Meghan Trainor spills her 'go-to' secret for tough days
Major update about upcoming 'Werwulf' revealed
Major update about upcoming 'Werwulf' revealed
Demi Moore becomes part of Bruce Willis's everyday life: Report
Demi Moore becomes part of Bruce Willis's everyday life: Report
'Real Princess' Kate Middleton wins hearts with a kind gesture
'Real Princess' Kate Middleton wins hearts with a kind gesture