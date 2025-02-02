 
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'

Sterling K. Brown gushes about 'Black Panther' as he opens up about the film

Web Desk
February 02, 2025

Sterling K. Brown reflects on Black Panther
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'

Black Panther was a "cultural moment," as his actor Sterling K. Brown described while reflecting on the Marvel film.

During an interview with Sky News, he said, "I remember reading that script - they don't give it to you - you have to read it and then turn it back, or your hands burn off or something like that."

"I remember thinking, this is a cultural moment. This is so big, not only for black America but for black people across the globe to see themselves front and centre in the largest, most zeitgeisty pop cultural machine in the world right now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I just want to be a part of history. It was history. It was awesome."

Regarding his children, he said he wanted them to decide their future in an interview with People.

"There's this idea I think that both of us agree on, most of the time, is that they're not to be moulded into versions of us," he said.

"That they kind of are who they are when they come to you. And we're just trying to shepherd them to become the best version of who they already are, right?" Sterling concluded.

