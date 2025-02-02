Kate Middleton worried about ‘hugely important' matter of public concern

Kate Middleton reportedly felt frustration over constant scrutiny about her outfits.



The Princes of Wales, who married Prince William in 2011, was irritated over media and public reaction to her fashion sense.

"There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing," a palace source told The Times.

"There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that.

"But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance."

Kate thought it was “enormously difficult” that her clothes attracted too much attention.

They told the publication: "[She] was she was going out and doing the work she was interested in and was hugely important to her, and people just talked about what she was wearing."