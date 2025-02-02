Darius Rucker asks critics to not twist his move to London

Country singer Darius Rucker recently moved to the UK, sparking concerns about his unconditional love for his hometown in the US.

The Grammy winner, 58, posted a clarification on Saturday regarding his relocation to London, assuring that the city could never "replace" his home state of South Carolina.

The Wagon Wheel singer began with a reminder that he has been a "travelling musician all my life."

However, the country star insisted that his relocation didn't mean anything else.

"I’m living in London while working on some new music and playing some shows," Rucker wrote. "Always been on the bucket list — but don’t get it twisted y’all … nothing will ever replace the Carolinas and it is still home."

He concluded by thanking his fans for believing in him and supporting his music "wherever we make it," before signing off with, "Love y’all!"

Rucker's clarification comes after he updated his nearly one million followers on his life just two days ago, where he revealed that he had moved to London and intended to play some shows in the U.K.

His earlier announcement read, “I can’t move to London and not play U.K. shows! Do you have your tickets yet? Limited VIP packages still available,” he wrote at the time. “See you soon!”

Rucker is set to perform at the CMA Songwriters Series in Greenwich next month. He also has some summer performances in the US—where his three children currently reside as he previously lived in both Nashville and Charleston.

The country icon will then head back to the UK for his fall concerts in Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

Rucker has spoken fondly of his hometown of Charleston several times, including in 2019, when he told Greenville News that the city is "where I’m supposed to be."

“I like the people a lot. My family’s here; my brothers and sisters are here," he told Greensville News. "I still live here because I feel like when I get off my bus, when I get off the plane, I feel like it’s home. So I think that’s where God wants me to be.”



