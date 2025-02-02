 
Kylie Jenner in celebratory mood for kids' back-to-back birthdays

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi turned 7 on February 1 while her son Aire turns 3 the following day

February 02, 2025

Kylie Jenner is breaking into celebration mode with both her kids completing their trips around the sun.

The Kardashians star, 27, first rang into Stormi's birthday with a Hello Kitty-themed birthday sleepover on January 21—a glimpse of which has been shared on the reality star's Instagram.

“Setting up for my princess stormi's bday sleepover,” the mom of two wrote in an Instagram Stories post over footage of tons of pink, Sanrio-branded food and party props.

Another behind-the-scenes post showed a tent and balloon-covered area where Stormi’s guests could hang out while Sabrina Carpenter's song Nonsense played in the background.

The Kylie Jenner Cosmetics founder, too, was dressed per the theme as her hair was pulled back in a Hello Kitty headband.

Jenner also reposted some throwback shots of herself and Stormi on Friday before wrapping her daughter's birthday coverage with a shot of the post-sleepover meals—which were complete with Hello Kitty waffles, fresh fruit, heart-shaped marshmallows and cotton candy, and ramen.

Later on Saturday, Jenner posted a sweet video with both kids to mark their birthdays as Stormi turned 7 on February 1 while her son Aire turned 3 on February 2. The clip showed Stormi hugging the mom-of-two while Aire could be seen sticking his eye in the camera.

“Hi,” Jenner began in the clip as her daughter smiled and laughed. Meanwhile, Aire yelled “Mama” and wandered off. He then put his face right up to the camera as he returned to his mom and buried his face into her.

“Mommy,” he repeated as she told the little ones, “I love you.”

In the caption, the reality star wrote "My world" and “Happy birthday to my babies.”

Jenner shares both kids with rapper Travis Scott. She is currently dating French-American actor Timothée Chalamet.

