Antonio Banderas all praises for 'the man' his daughter Stella is marrying

Antonio Banderas is excited for his daughter Stella Banderas' upcoming wedding.

The actor, 64, was speaking about his new Super Bowl commercial when the conversation turned to the upcoming nuptials in his family.

"It's just great. I feel great for her," Antonio told People Magazine of 28-year-old Stella's soon-to-be married status.

"The only thing that I want if my daughter got into a relationship and now into a marriage is that she's loved. Everything else is I don't care," he told the publication.

Antonio has also given his seal of approval to the soon-to-be groom Alex Gruszynski, who is the co-founder and CEO of NOVA, a marketplace for creative freelancers.

"And she is loved and I love the man that she decided to get married with. So I am very, very happy for both of them."

Stella, whom Antonio shares with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, got engaged in August 2024.

"I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!" she announced at the time with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

The post also included throwback photos of the couple—who have known each other since early childhood—as young kids and teens.

Griffith, 67, also anticipated the match on Instagram, posting a series of black-and-white photos of Stella and Gruszynski at the time.

"He asked…. On bended knee… she said yes. Stella and Alex are engaged to be married," the Working Girl star wrote. "Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!!"