 
Geo News

Antonio Banderas all praises for 'the man' his daughter Stella is marrying

Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella announced her engagement to entrepreneur Alex Gruszynski last year

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Antonio Banderas all praises for the man his daughter Stella is marrying
Antonio Banderas all praises for 'the man' his daughter Stella is marrying

Antonio Banderas is excited for his daughter Stella Banderas' upcoming wedding.

The actor, 64, was speaking about his new Super Bowl commercial when the conversation turned to the upcoming nuptials in his family.

"It's just great. I feel great for her," Antonio told People Magazine of 28-year-old Stella's soon-to-be married status.

"The only thing that I want if my daughter got into a relationship and now into a marriage is that she's loved. Everything else is I don't care," he told the publication.

Antonio has also given his seal of approval to the soon-to-be groom Alex Gruszynski, who is the co-founder and CEO of NOVA, a marketplace for creative freelancers.

"And she is loved and I love the man that she decided to get married with. So I am very, very happy for both of them."

Stella, whom Antonio shares with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, got engaged in August 2024.

"I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!" she announced at the time with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

The post also included throwback photos of the couple—who have known each other since early childhood—as young kids and teens.

Griffith, 67, also anticipated the match on Instagram, posting a series of black-and-white photos of Stella and Gruszynski at the time.

"He asked…. On bended knee… she said yes. Stella and Alex are engaged to be married," the Working Girl star wrote. "Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!!"

Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires
Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires
What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview video
What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively video
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'
Kate Middleton worried about ‘hugely important' matter of public concern video
Kate Middleton worried about ‘hugely important' matter of public concern
Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'
Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'
Darius Rucker asks critics to not twist his move to London
Darius Rucker asks critics to not twist his move to London