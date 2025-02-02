Ben Affleck, son Samuel enjoy weekend with their new security dog

Actor Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying quality time with his 12-year-old son, Samuel, and their newly adopted security dog in Brentwood on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star kept a watchful eye on his son as he rode his bike near Affleck’s mansion, holding onto the German Shepherd’s leash.

According to Daily Mail, dressed in a cozy knitted zip-up, dark jeans, and Nike sneakers, Affleck also monitored their new guard dog, which was introduced to the family earlier this month.

Moreover, the father-son duo was accompanied by two trainers from Trident Elite Protection Dogs during their afternoon walk.

Affleck shares Samuel, along with daughter Violet and Fin with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

Additionally, the outing came amid reports that Affleck and Garner have been spending more time together since his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

As per the outlet, the former couple has maintained a close co-parenting relationship, with Affleck even seeking refuge at Garner’s home during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

While both Affleck and Garner have expressed gratitude for their amicable dynamic, reports indicate that Garner’s longtime boyfriend, John Miller, feels uneasy about their growing closeness.