Kim Kardashian dazzles in leather at the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Despite recently mourning the loss of a childhood friend, the 44-year-old reality star appeared radiant as she celebrated Black designers and business owners at the star-studded event.

According to Daily Mail, Kardashian donned a sleek black leather dress with edgy mesh panels.

Before taking her seat next to singer Kelly Rowland, who sported a yellow hooded gown, she was seen mingling with designer Sami Miro.

Moreover, the high-profile event came as Kardashian opened up about her dating preferences, revealing her views on relationship "red flags" and the qualities she seeks in a partner.

Additionally, she recently hinted at a new romance, teasing fans in the latest trailer for The Kardashians.

As per the publication, the SKIMS founder, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, has reportedly been keeping her latest relationship under wraps, following her split from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

While Kardashian remains focused on her career and family, the outlet reported that she is open to finding love again.