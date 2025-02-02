André 3000 declines 2025 Grammys attendance

André 3000 just announced that he would not be able to make it to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

At the eleventh hour, the Outkast member revealed that he would be “unable to attend” one of music’s biggest nights, scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Taking to his official Instagram account, he shred, "I'm not able to attend the Grammys tomorrow but some of the New Blue Sun musicians, friends and supporters will be in attendance.”

Despite his debut solo album, New Blue Sun, being nominated in the Grammy category of album of the year, best alternative jazz album and best instrumental composition, André 3000 won’t be attending the event.

"Our album was conceived and recorded in Los Angeles with spirit of openness and creative collaboration," he added.

"We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing. Congrats to all the musicians and collaborators being acknowledged. Keep playing," André 3000 concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Grammy Awards will be held in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Shakira, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims will all perform at the award show.