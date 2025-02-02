Travis Kelce not likely to join Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammy Awards: Report

Taylor Swift is likely to walk the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet alone, as her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, is expected to miss the event due to his demanding Super Bowl schedule.

The Grammy Awards, set to take place on Sunday, February 2, will see Swift competing for six awards while also presenting a category.

However, Kelce will be immersed in preparations for Super Bowl LIX with the Kansas City Chiefs, making an appearance at the ceremony highly improbable.

According to US Weekly, with the Chiefs gearing up for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, Kelce and his teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be in intense practice sessions and media obligations leading up to the championship game on February 9 in New Orleans.

Moreover, the Super Bowl Opening Night, scheduled for the day after the Grammys, further solidifies Kelce’s commitment to his team’s preparations.

While Swift attended last year’s Super Bowl and is expected to support Kelce again this year, the tight end previously missed the 2024 Grammys, where she won Album of the Year for Midnights and announced The Tortured Poets Department, as per the outlet.

Despite his absence, Kelce has been vocal about his admiration for Swift’s achievements, calling her “unbelievable” and acknowledging her historic Grammy wins.

As the power couple balances their respective careers, Swift is expected to shine at Music’s Biggest Night, while Kelce remains focused on his potential Super Bowl victory, as per the publication.