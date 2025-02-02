Michael Clarke spills beans on his MAJOR career change

Michael Clarke has weighed in on the idea of a musical based on his life, jokingly admitting he might have little control over such a project.

While appearing on The Sunday Project, the 43-year-old former captain was asked if he would endorse a stage production similar to Shane Warne: The Musical, penned by songwriter Eddie Perfect, who was also a guest on the show.

In regards to this, Clarke quipped, "If I say yes, it might happen, if I say no, it will definitely happen," while suggesting that public interest might drive the project regardless of his opinion.

According to Daily Mail, when pressed further on whether he would consider taking part in a musical about his life, Clarke laughed off the idea by saying, "No, I cannot sing or dance. I have embarrassed myself enough times.”

Moreover, Clarke’s comments came during a period of professional transition, as he recently announced his departure from Sky Racing's Big Sports Breakfast, a role he held for five years alongside co-hosts Laurie Daley and Gerard Middleton.

Instead, Clarke will dedicate more time to his Beyond 23 cricket podcast and explore new business and commentary opportunities.

As per the publication, the former Test captain, who was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last month, acknowledged that balancing media commitments and business ventures has become increasingly challenging.

Additionally, Clarke stated, "I want to commit 100 percent and give it everything I have," while adding that he plans to spend more time overseas for business engagements moving forward.