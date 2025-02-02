Meghan Markle destroys her reputation in Hollywood with ‘troublesome' move

Meghan Markle has seemingly destroyed her entire reputation in Hollywood, and its all to do with her ‘troublesome’ moves as of late.

All of this has been brought forward by the To Di for Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

She shared everything in a conversation with TalkTV, and its host Kevin O’Sullivan.

The first bit came when Ms Schofield discussed the implications, aftereffects and consequences of the Vanity Fair article.

The 8000-word article not only dished on the kind of boss Meghan was, but also bashed her approach towards staff, with alleged gaslighting and bullying.

Ms Schofield started off by saying, “We have this conversation all the time, about this very bizarre PR strategy, that I believe is driven by Meghan Markle of ‘hurry up and announce’ and then absolute silence for months.”

O’Sullivan also chimed in to respond to all of this as well though, “You can get away with it once, you might be able to wriggle out of it twice, third time unlucky,” because “Hollywood has now decided she’s toxic.”

Before concluding she also drove the idea home once more and said, “Vanity Fair that is just a punch in the gut … I don’t know where she [Meghan] goes from here because people have already made up their mind about her.”

“You can’t show up and kick around the ashes of Pascedena and think everyone’s gonna change their mind about you. People have determined that she’s a troublemaker and she’s not very kind.”