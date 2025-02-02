Shadows loom over Prince Harry's U.S. visa amid Trump's stance and legal battle

Texas – A major controversy has erupted over the legality of British Prince Harry’s U.S. visa, resonating not only in American courts but also intensifying within political circles.

The issue gained further traction when former U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly declared during his election campaign that if re-elected, he would show no leniency regarding Harry’s visa status.

At the center of this controversy is a lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation, which has demanded that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disclose details of Prince Harry’s visa. The objective is to determine whether he was granted residency in the U.S. under any special exemptions.

The case is currently being heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where Judge Carl J. Nichols will conduct a critical hearing on February 5. This session will decide whether the DHS is required to release Prince Harry’s visa records. If the court rules in favor of the Heritage Foundation, it could pose serious questions about Harry’s future in the U.S.

This controversy intensified after Prince Harry admitted in his book Spare and various interviews that he had used drugs such as cocaine, marijuana, ayahuasca, and magic mushrooms in the past. Under U.S. immigration laws, if an applicant fails to disclose drug use truthfully or provides false information in their visa application, their visa can be revoked, and they can be deported.

The DHS has argued that the Heritage Foundation lacks concrete evidence of any unlawful government action and has therefore refused to release Harry’s visa details, citing privacy concerns. However, the Heritage Foundation maintains that the public has a right to know whether Prince Harry received any special immigration privileges.

The case took a dramatic turn when Donald Trump, in an interview with the British newspaper The Express, made a strong statement that claimed, “I will not help Harry. He betrayed Queen Elizabeth, and that is unforgivable. If this matter comes under my authority, he will have to face the consequences himself.”

The claim made prior to reelection signaled that if he regains the presidency, he could push for Prince Harry’s visa revocation. Hence, with Trump now back in power, the DHS is under his administration, making the upcoming hearing even more critical.

Prince Harry’s visa issue has sparked reactions in the United Kingdom as well. Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has urged Trump to disclose Harry’s visa records.

In a recent video message directed at Trump, she stated, “The American people have the right to know what happened here. Prince Harry is an ordinary citizen who entered the U.S. We need to determine if he violated immigration laws. If so, those responsible must be held accountable.”

The February 5 hearing is crucial. If the court rules in favor of the Heritage Foundation, and it is proven that Harry misrepresented facts on his visa application, he could face deportation. In such a scenario, he may have to relocate to Canada or another country—or return to the UK.

It’s worth noting that Prince Harry is currently involved with Invictus Games Foundation and Sentebale, and he also serves as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp Inc., a mental health and personal development company. If his visa is revoked, it would deal a major blow to his career and future in the U.S.

In an exclusive statement to Jang/Geo News, Naim Sakhia a renowned Dallas-based immigration attorney and legal counsel for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, said, “U.S. immigration laws apply equally to everyone, regardless of their royal status. If Prince Harry was granted a visa under an illegal exemption, it would be a serious violation of American law, potentially stripping him of his right to remain in the U.S.”

He further explained that the upcoming hearing is primarily to decide whether Harry’s visa records should be made public or remain confidential. However, this does not absolve him of potential consequences if he lied on his application or failed to disclose relevant facts truthfully. In such a case, action against his visa status remains a possibility.

The February 5, 2025 court hearing will determine whether the DHS must release Prince Harry’s visa details. If the ruling favors the Heritage Foundation, Harry could face serious legal troubles. Additionally, with Trump’s return to the presidency, this case has become even more complex. If the DHS reviews his visa following the court’s decision, he could struggle to maintain his U.S. residency.

At present, Prince Harry’s future in the U.S. appears uncertain. If any discrepancies are found in his visa records, he could lose his American life altogether. Although Meghan Markle is a U.S. citizen, the consequences of his visa troubles could his family as well.

With Trump’s firm stance, Braverman’s campaign, and the Heritage Foundation’s legal battle, it is evident that Prince Harry could be facing major legal challenges in the coming days.