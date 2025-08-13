 
New information comes to light about Brandon Blackstocks' personal life before cancer

A new bit of information has come in about the personal life Brandon Blackstock led outside of the public eye

August 13, 2025

New information has just come to light and it offers a more personal take into the life of Brandon Blackstock, especially his romantic life.

Despite his most publicized relationship being with Kelly Clarkson, he was also in a relationship with Kelly Clarkson’s former production assistant, and it lasted all the way till his passing on August 7th, 2025.

The woman in question is named Brittney Marie Jones, and according to People magazine, was his “partner in life and business.”

According to her LinkedIn account she worked for Clarkson from 2016 to 2018. In the end of the year she moved to becoming Blackstock’s executive management assistant role, but still “assistant managed day to day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson.”

Near the time of Clarkson’s divorce from Blackstock her career shifted towards being a full time employee of Blackstock on one of his cattle ranches.

What is pertinent to mention is that Blackstock and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2020, and share two children, daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9. Blackstock also has son Seth, 18, and a daughter named Savannah, 23 from his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

In terms of his cause of death, the ex-husband of Clarkson passed away after battling melanomam, a type of skin cancer silently.  

