Jimmy Kimmel announces major citizenship move

Jimmy Kimmel scoops up Italian citizenship

Jimmy Kimmel has just made a pretty major move when it comes to his citizenship status in the US.

The announcement was shared during Kimmel’s appearance on The Sarah Silverman podcast, on August 7th, 2025.

In that conversation, he claimed “I did get Italian citizenship. I do have that,” when asked.

But he didn’t end there, and instead offered his unfiltered take on the reason too.

“What's going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be,” he said, highlighting the current moves President Donald Trump is making in the White House.

Even the host agreed with the sentiment shared and admitted it was “worse.”

For those unversed, Silverman and Kimmel dated from 2002 to 2009.

Her commented incited, ““It’s so much worse,” from Kimmel too.

For those unversed, right now Kimmel shares two kids with his ex partner Gina Maddy, Katie Kimmel, 33, and Kevin Kimmel, 31.

As well as Jane Kimmel, 11, and Billy Kimmel, 8, with wife Molly McNearney.