Russell Brand takes major step after alleged 'attacks' by British authorities

Comedian Russell Brand has reportedly relocated to the United States, citing being "attacked" by British authorities amidst ongoing investigations into historical sexual assault allegations.

The 49-year-old comedian, currently under police investigation, is believed to have moved with his wife, Laura Gallacher, and their three children from their Oxfordshire residence to a £1.9million bungalow in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, last autumn.

According to Daily Mail, Brand, who had previously resided in a £3.3million house near the Thames, discussed his decision to leave the UK in a recent video on Rumble, claiming that media, government, and the judiciary had worked together to target and silence him.

Moreover, the move followed the BBC’s recent apology to its staff regarding Brand’s alleged misconduct, with many colleagues revealing they felt too intimidated to speak up.

Additionally, this came amid an ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police, after multiple women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, as per the outlet.

The inquiry, which began in September 2023, could potentially lead to an extradition process if charges are filed.

Furthermore, in Florida, locals have spotted Brand attending church and driving around in his 4x4, with one source mentioning that he always greets them when passing by.

Brand has denied the allegations, maintaining that all of his sexual relationships were consensual, as per the publication’s reports.

It is worth mentioning that Brand’s move came after the BBC published a report detailing concerns over his behavior during his time at the broadcaster, including allegations of inappropriate conduct during his tenure at BBC Radio 2.

The report also revealed management failures in addressing complaints against Brand at the time.