Lily Collins' brother Nic proudly embraces uncle role

By
|

February 02, 2025

Nic Collins has expressed his excitement and pride in becoming an uncle to his sister Lily Collins’ newborn daughter, Tove.

On January 31, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “Already so proud to be your uncle,” as he welcomed his niece into the world.

Nic, who is a drummer, also congratulated the new parents, Lily and her husband, Charlie McDowell, adding, “Congratulations @lilyjcollins & @charliemcdowell. Love you, guys.”

According to US Weekly, the arrival of Tove marks the second time that Phil Collins, the Grammy-winning musician, has become a grandfather.

Moreover, Phil is already a grandfather through his daughter Joely, who became a mother in 2009.

Lily and Charlie recently welcomed their daughter via surrogate, and they shared their gratitude in a joint Instagram post.

Additionally, the couple expressed their heartfelt thanks to their surrogate and everyone who helped along the way.

In response to criticism over their choice to use a surrogate, Charlie McDowell addressed the comments on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of love and support for their family and urging people to refrain from negativity.

He stated, “It’s OK to not be an expert on surrogacy,” while celebrating the joy of their new arrival. 

