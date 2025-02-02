Justin Baldoni achieves two major goals with website move, says expert

Justin Baldoni's shocking website move achieves two major goals, says expert

Just two days before a major court hearing in battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni has made a shocking move.

Baldoni launched a website sharing key documents from the legal battle, which comes as Lively seeks a “gag order” to prevent the filmmaker and actor’s team from publicly discussing the case.

Now, legal expert Gregory Doll has explained this strategic move by Baldoni, in an interview with People magazine.

Launched on February 1, the website links to an updated legal complaint filed by Baldoni and his co-plaintiffs and it also features a 168-page timeline of texts, emails, and other communications, some of which were previously unseen.

Doll, a lawyer and partner at Doll Amir & Eley, stated, “one of the issues raised in the letter briefs for Monday seeking to prevent Baldoni’s attorney from speaking about the case publicly is his stated intention to launch this very type of website.”

He went on to add that this move accomplishes two things, “One, it gets the website content out to the public before there is any order preventing Baldoni’s counsel from doing so; and two, it may persuade the judge that there is no reason to enter any type of gag order against Baldoni’s counsel because the info is already in the public domain anyway.”

For those unaware, Blake Lively initially sued Justin Baldoni and his production company in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign. However, the director denied the claims and countersued the Gossip Girl alum, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others for defamation and extortion.