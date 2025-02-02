King Charles leaves Princess Anne between a rock and a hard place?

King Charles has reportedly left his sister Princess Anne between a rock and a hard place when it comes to her potential retirement.

Comments pertaining to why she can’t afford the luxury of retirement has been referenced by broadcaster Helena Chard, with Fox News Digital.

She started off at first by noting, “How can Princess Anne retire? The slimmed-down monarchy needs her.”

Apart from that, “Her quick mind is perfect for her work with the 300+ charities, organizations and military regiments in the U.K. and overseas.”

So “she gives great value to all and has done so since her first public engagement at age 18,” Ms Chard noted as well.

For those unversed with the retirement conversation, in the days prior the Princess sat for an interview with the Press Association and admitted that retirement “isn’t really an option” for someone like her.

Because, in her own words, “I don’t think there’s a retirement program on this particular life.”

And “It really isn’t written in, no,” as reported by the BBC.

“Princess Anne has made it clear she disagrees with the concept, associated with King Charles, of a slimmed-down monarchy.”