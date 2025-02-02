 
Geo News

Patti LuPone explains why 'Agatha All Along' season 2 won't happen

Patti LuPone played a witch alongside Kathryn Hahn in 'Agatha All Along'

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Patti LuPone played a witch alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along
Patti LuPone played a witch alongside Kathryn Hahn in 'Agatha All Along'

Patti LuPone’s journey in the MCU was great but short lived.

LuPone revealed in a recent interview why Agatha All Along will not return with a second season. Yet, the three-times Tony-winning actress noted that she’s really hoping and praying” that she gets to work with creator Jac Schaeffer again.

“Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season…'” LuPone told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM podcast.

“[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons,' "she continued. “She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Kathryn Hahn first played Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. In December, the actress noted that she and the cast of Agatha All Along would be happy to reprise their roles in any other Marvel projects.

“I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity. It was a very life altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day.

Along with Han and Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along stars Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Joe Locke.

Jennifer Lopez looks ahead at 'big year' after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez looks ahead at 'big year' after Ben Affleck divorce
Meghan Markle's ambitions take another nose dive after unforeseen circumstances
Meghan Markle's ambitions take another nose dive after unforeseen circumstances
Prince Harry set to take big step for Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours
Prince Harry set to take big step for Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours
Justin Baldoni achieves two major goals with website move, says expert
Justin Baldoni achieves two major goals with website move, says expert
Jennifer Lopez turns heads with her jaw-dropping look at pre-Grammys Gala
Jennifer Lopez turns heads with her jaw-dropping look at pre-Grammys Gala
Meghan Markle's struggles finding friends in the U.S. gets out
Meghan Markle's struggles finding friends in the U.S. gets out
Prince Harry hit with major warning ahead of Visa row: ‘You're not above the law'
Prince Harry hit with major warning ahead of Visa row: ‘You're not above the law'
Ryan Reynolds' shocking statement about Justin Baldoni revealed
Ryan Reynolds' shocking statement about Justin Baldoni revealed