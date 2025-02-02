 
Millie Bobby Brown makes bold statement after 'Stranger Things' filming

Millie Bobby Brown brings back 'barbie mills' after wrapping up 'Stranger Things' film

Web Desk
February 02, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown has unveiled a bold new look after wrapping up the final season of Netflix series Stranger Things.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Millie posted a carousel of photos, flaunting her stunning blonde transformation.

Having sported brunette locks for years, the Enola Holmes actress has switched to blonde hair now.

The post that required no caption, caught attention from fans.

In the comments section fans and followers flooded their love with one stating, "guys barbie mills is backkkkk."

"THE BLONDE HAIR IS BACKKKKKK," another noted.

The third comment read, "MG THIS IS E V E R Y T H I N G."

This stunning transformation comes after Millie Bobby Brown completed filming season 5 of Netflix series Stranger Things in late 2024.

Sharing an emotional farewell speech to the cast and crew, Millie admitted she was "nowhere near ready to leave" the show that launched her career.

“I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you,” Millie stated in the viral farwell clip.

