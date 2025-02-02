Jesse Eisenberg reacts to his second Oscar nod

Jesse Eisenberg is nominated for the Academy Awards for the second time, this time for best original screenplay for A Real Pain, which he wrote, directed, and starred in.



During an interview with CBS News, he was asked about his reaction to the Oscar nod.

"Are you able to enjoy moments like this?" the interviewee asked. "No, I'm not really wired to enjoy praise."

"I don't know why. I think it just, like, I don't know, triggers some guilt response in my brain, and I try to find something to be miserable about."

"But I'll tell you what I do love: I love actually doing my job. Like, I feel so lucky that I found something I like to do," he continued.

Jesse previously received an Oscar nod for The Social Network. In an earlier interview, the actor recalled an incident where he was barred from meeting the character he was playing: Mark Zuckerberg.

"I was driving up to meet him because I was told [by producers], 'No, we're not going to [set up a meeting for you],'" he told THR.

"I was going to just go to the office, and I figured they would let me in... I just wanted to be in a room with him, just to see what the feeling is like," the 41-year-old continued.

"I got a call from [producer] Scott Rudin telling me: 'Do not go there,'" he concluded. "He was telling me this on behalf of Sony's lawyers. He was telling me, 'You can't do that for a variety of legal reasons.'"