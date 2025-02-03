Jack Nicholson's daughter shares personal story about dad

Jack Nicholson and Lara Flynn Boyle had an on-and-off romance for reportedly seven years from 1999 to 2004.



His daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, reflects on the actress's impact on the family.

In a recent essay for Vanity Fair, The Departed star's daughter recalled her first meeting with the Twin Peaks actress at their home in Los Angeles.

"I'll never forget the first day Lara was introduced to us children. She came down the outdoor staircase to join us by the pool. I remember the sun reflecting on the water, the sound of wind chimes in the trees."

"We didn't have to know she had been nominated for an Emmy that year for her work on The Practice for my brother and I to know we were in the presence of a powerful person," she penned.

​Lorraine also revealed Lara's positive impact on her, which helped her fight off her insecurities at a young age.

"Lara taught me that much like femininity, adolescence can be depressing and confusing, but it can also be full of freedom and unencumbered play," she concluded.