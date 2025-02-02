Jack Quaid recalls tuning out 'Companion' crew's remarks on set

Jack Quaid played the villain for the first time in 'Companion'

Jack Quaid didn’t feel loved on the set of Companion.

In the movie, Quaid plays the antagonist, who brings his android girlfriend on a getaway with his friends.

The Boys star revealed that the crew of the film rallied around the protagonist and were against his character.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "There's this kind of interesting thing that happens on a movie set or a TV set where — and it makes sense! — the crew will kind of rally around the character who's the protagonist," Quaid says.

"They'll root for the protagonist, and that's great, you want that. I remember they would kind of say little joking asides about Josh, which are totally deserved, but I had to kind of tune them out,” he shared.

He said he couldn’t remember any specific joke he had to take, "But it was just kind of a general vibe.”

He continued: "I tried to see it as a good sign. I think it is, if the crew, who's your first audience, is rooting for the protagonist and against the antagonist, that's a thousand percent what you want. And I basically just decided to take it as 'Okay, we may be on the right track here.'"

Quaid noted that he’s always been on the other end of this dynamic, as this is his first time playing a villain.

"I've been there when that's been done to the person playing the antagonist, and that makes sense, but you have to kind of tune that out," he explained. "You have to trick yourself into believing that the character you're playing is a good guy, and I'm so happy that I don't have to do that anymore, because he's a real s---head. But that was the challenge of it, because I don't do that too often."

Companion stars Sophie Thatcher as Jack Quaid’s girlfriend. The movie is currently in cinemas.