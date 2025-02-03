Kate Middleton decides to end 'major' practice

For quite some time, Kate Middleton's fashion choice became a staple of royal news, as Kensington Palace shared details of her outfits.



But sources tell The Sunday Times that this practice is about to end as the Princess of Wales returns to work after her cancer battle.

Insiders say this decision is to focus on the "substance" of the top royal's figure work rather than "the style."

"There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing," the royal palace added.

"She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting. There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that," it continued.

"But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance," the insider concluded.

However, the report concluded that the palace may issue details about the princess's outfits for major royal and state events.