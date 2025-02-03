Demi Moore's 'support system' revealed amid comeback

Demi Moore has made a stunning acting comeback, and reportedly, her support system—her three daughters—is behind what fueled her rise again.



"Demi's girls are in awe of her, she's literally their hero, which is how it was when they were all little girls," a source told In Touch.

"It's no secret that they did go through a time when things were tough between them and their mom, but that is so far behind them all now."

An insider also shared that her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, are "as close as any mother and daughters could get," adding that The Substance star is "always saying how blessed she feels."

"They have been her biggest cheerleaders, and she actually gives them a lot of input into her career choices. She always checks with them on what they think and they all encouraged her to do The Substance," the tipster tattled.

The source also shared, "When she had any worries or fears about it all they gave her pep talks to boost her up."

"They all think she's been horribly underestimated when it comes to her talent and believe that she's still got way more to accomplish in her career, they're so thrilled and proud and also excited about what's next!" the bird concluded.

Demi recently won the award at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards for her performance in The Substance, and she also received her first Oscar nod for the role.