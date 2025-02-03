Patrick Schwarzenegger shares secret of his 10-year romance with Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger gave insights into his longtime relationship with his fiance Abby Champion.

Patrick revealed in a recent interview the secret of his and Abby's 10-year-long dating.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver chatted with InStyle and shared his point of view on long-term relationships.

"We've been together 10 years, so it's like we're basically married," he told the outlet jokingly.

The White Lotus star also noted that the pair is not in a rush of tying the knot after getting engaged a year before.

"But we're better as humans together than we would be apart. We bring out the best in each other," he continued. "I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well."

"Every morning I go on a walk with my fiancée to the beach…It's just us. No work, no noise," Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the wife of Chris Pratt further added. "We go down there and just think about what we're thankful for. That's a constant in my life. I think it's great to have a moment in your day where you can take stock."

The longtime lovers officially got engaged in December 2023 and announced the taking it to their Instagram account, writing, "(diamond ring and red heart emojis) FOREVER AND EVER (red heart and diamond ring emojis)."