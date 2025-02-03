 
Geo News

Patrick Schwarzenegger shares secret of his 10-year romance with Abby Champion

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver shared some wise words on a long-term relationship

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger shares secret of his 10-year romance with Abby Champion
Patrick Schwarzenegger shares secret of his 10-year romance with Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger gave insights into his longtime relationship with his fiance Abby Champion.

Patrick revealed in a recent interview the secret of his and Abby's 10-year-long dating.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver chatted with InStyle and shared his point of view on long-term relationships.

"We've been together 10 years, so it's like we're basically married," he told the outlet jokingly.

The White Lotus star also noted that the pair is not in a rush of tying the knot after getting engaged a year before.

"But we're better as humans together than we would be apart. We bring out the best in each other," he continued. "I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well."

"Every morning I go on a walk with my fiancée to the beach…It's just us. No work, no noise," Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the wife of Chris Pratt further added. "We go down there and just think about what we're thankful for. That's a constant in my life. I think it's great to have a moment in your day where you can take stock."

The longtime lovers officially got engaged in December 2023 and announced the taking it to their Instagram account, writing, "(diamond ring and red heart emojis) FOREVER AND EVER (red heart and diamond ring emojis)."

Kate Middleton decides to end 'major' practice
Kate Middleton decides to end 'major' practice
Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon
Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon
Jack Nicholson's daughter shares personal story about dad
Jack Nicholson's daughter shares personal story about dad
Shakira gives sneak peek into 48th birthday ahead of 2025 Grammys
Shakira gives sneak peek into 48th birthday ahead of 2025 Grammys
How Meghan Markle made famous magazine ‘cringe' with her demands video
How Meghan Markle made famous magazine ‘cringe' with her demands
Kate Middleton focuses on her family and well being as she avoids negativity video
Kate Middleton focuses on her family and well being as she avoids negativity
Kate Middleton talks about ‘mistrust' in fresh confession
Kate Middleton talks about ‘mistrust' in fresh confession
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship status after Justin Baldoni lawsuit revealed
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship status after Justin Baldoni lawsuit revealed