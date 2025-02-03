King Charles, Queen Camilla to ditch anniversary celebrations for Royal duty?

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to mark 20 years to their marriage, but the couple has no big plans to celebrate, new report revealed.

According to The Mirror, the King and Queen will spend their anniversary on a Royal tour to Italy, where the couple would fulfil their Royal obligations.

While there are no reports of the Royal couple having a big celebration on their milestone anniversary, an insider said they would take time out for a small and intimate celebration.

The four-day visit of Charles and Camilla will include a meeting with the Pope and a tour of the Sistine Chapel, as the Vatican marks its Jubilee year.

The report further revealed that the trip, organized by the UK government, aims to strengthen ties between Britain and Italy after Brexit.

"The King and Queen are delighted to be heading to Italy to celebrate the ties between our two countries, especially in such an important period for their hosts,” an insider said of their first visit of the year.

They added, "The fact their milestone anniversary will fall during the visit is a welcome addition.

“Although it will be a working day, they are sure to find some time to have a small, private celebration."