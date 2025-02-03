 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist proves the new hairstyle is real

Kim Kardashian flaunted a Flipped up bob cut over the weekend

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Kim Kardashians hairstylist proves the new hairstyle is real
Kim Kardashian's hairstylist proves the new hairstyle is real

Kim Kardashian recently got a new bold haircut and her stylist is rooting for her.

Taking to Instagram following the reality star showed off the new look on February 1, stylist Chris Appleton has now gone the extra mile to prove it.

“Love this new chop on Kim, we got 7 inches off her hair! (No it’s not a wig before u start lol),” the celebrity hairstylist, 41, said of the SKIMS founder, 44, on Instagram.

Appleton also included a solo shot of Kardashian, a photo of them together, and a snap of her chopped-off hair on the ground.

The Kardashian star, who recently flaunted her shorter hair in a backless Balmain gown at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in LA, previously debuted the haircut in December in some holiday photos.

The Christmas photos with her kids feature her blunt bob instead of the flipped-up bob that she sported for the February gala, People Magazine noted.

The reality star previously enjoyed a '90s-era high volume, large waves hairstyle with swooping bangs. 

Prince Harry warned to keep low profile in US, here's why video
Prince Harry warned to keep low profile in US, here's why
Zendaya close pal talks about feelings amid her ‘engagement' video
Zendaya close pal talks about feelings amid her ‘engagement'
Billy Ray Cyrus makes first public appearance since last performance hiccup
Billy Ray Cyrus makes first public appearance since last performance hiccup
Cam gushes over working on 'Cowboy Carter' with Beyonce
Cam gushes over working on 'Cowboy Carter' with Beyonce
Troye Sivan reveals his secret to dream manifestation
Troye Sivan reveals his secret to dream manifestation
Liam Payne to be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Liam Payne to be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Law Roach stays mum when asked about Zendaya's engagement
Law Roach stays mum when asked about Zendaya's engagement
Demi Moore's 'support system' revealed amid comeback
Demi Moore's 'support system' revealed amid comeback