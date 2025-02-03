Kim Kardashian's hairstylist proves the new hairstyle is real

Kim Kardashian recently got a new bold haircut and her stylist is rooting for her.

Taking to Instagram following the reality star showed off the new look on February 1, stylist Chris Appleton has now gone the extra mile to prove it.

“Love this new chop on Kim, we got 7 inches off her hair! (No it’s not a wig before u start lol),” the celebrity hairstylist, 41, said of the SKIMS founder, 44, on Instagram.

Appleton also included a solo shot of Kardashian, a photo of them together, and a snap of her chopped-off hair on the ground.

The Kardashian star, who recently flaunted her shorter hair in a backless Balmain gown at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in LA, previously debuted the haircut in December in some holiday photos.

The Christmas photos with her kids feature her blunt bob instead of the flipped-up bob that she sported for the February gala, People Magazine noted.

The reality star previously enjoyed a '90s-era high volume, large waves hairstyle with swooping bangs.