Beyonce makes history at 2025 Grammy Awards with big win

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

February 03, 2025

Beyonce added another feather to her cap on Sunday as she received her first ever 'Album of the Year' Grammy Award.

The 43-year-old songstress, who won an award for her album Cowboy Carter, was shocked when Taylor Swift called out her name.

“I just feel very full and very honoured,” Beyoncé began her award-acceptance speech. “It’s been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all the hard work.”

"I think sometimes genre is a Cold War to keep us in a place as artists. And I just want to encourage people to do this," continued the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker.

Extending her heartfelt gratitude to her family and her team, Beyonce said, "And I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honor."

"I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors. God Bless,” added the Singe Ladies hitmaker.

With this achievement, Beyonce became the first black woman to win a coveted statue in the 'Album of the Year' category.

