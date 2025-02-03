Prince William, Kate Middleton set to change Royal family's approach to public life

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking a different path from older members of the Royal family as she they choose to focus on more private and meaningful work rather than public events.

Speaking of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ new strategy, royal expert Bronte Coy said she believes this shift may be due to both generational changes in the family and the recent health scares of King Charles, Princess Anne, and Kate.

In a conversation on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, royal experts discussed how this new approach might shape the future of the monarchy, with William and Kate doing things "their way" when they take the throne.

Matt Wilkinson spoke to Coy and Cameron Walker regarding the recent interview given by Princess Anne in which she said plans to retire were "not an option."

"Should members of the Royal Family have a retirement age like the rest of us?" Wilkinson said.

To this, Cameron replied, "Traditionally, they haven't," adding, "Obviously, the late Queen went on till her last moments, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh - I think he was 96 when he retired in 2017, so he was incredibly old.”

"Princess Anne really takes after her father and is, as we know, a very hard working member of the Royal Family.

"She's consistently at the top of the number of royal engagements each year."