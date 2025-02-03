 
Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to daughter Miley's third Grammy win

Miley Cyrus won the 'Best Country Duo/Group Performance' trophy at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Web Desk
February 03, 2025

Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to daughter Miley's third Grammy win

Billy Ray Cyrus feels proud as her estranged daughter Miley Cyrus won her third Grammy award on Sunday.

At the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, Miley and Beyoncé picked up the trophy for the duet II Most Wanted in the ‘Best Country Duo/Group Performance’ category.

Despite his fallout with his family, Billy took to his Instagram to publicly congratulate the 32-year-old singer.

"Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! he penned on Sunday night.

"Couldn't be prouder!!!" added the 67-year-old crooner.

For those unversed, Miley attended the awards ceremony with her mother, Tish Cyrus, and boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

Recently, an insider revealed to Page Six that the Flowers hitmaker’s relationship with her dad has been strained “for a long time” and she has “no interest” in mending it.

