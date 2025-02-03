Doechii’s powerful speech earns standing ovation: 'Anything is possible’

Doechii, real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, has become the third woman to win Best Rap Album for her song Alligator Bites Never Heal at the Grammy 2025.

On February 2, the Denial Is A River singer earned a standing ovation upon delivering an inspiring acceptance speech at crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

“This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won.” She began by saying, “THREE women have won! Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii!’

Moreover, the rapper sent a motivational message to all black women, saying, "I know there is some Black girl out there."

"So many Black women out there, who are watching me right now, and I wanna tell you, you can do it.”

"Anything is possible. Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here, that you're too dark, or that you're not smart enough, or that you're too dramatic or you're too loud.”

The 26-year-old singer beat out J Cole – Might Delete Later, Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You, Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), and Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, for the award.

Before concluding, Doechii shared, "You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony."